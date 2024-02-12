Foundry Partners LLC Sells 45,134 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,134 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.99. 185,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.13. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCC. UBS Group began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.