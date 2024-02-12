FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Macquarie from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FOX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.73.

FOX stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FOX will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in FOX by 862.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FOX by 1,402.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FOX by 68.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

