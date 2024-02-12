Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

FC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Franklin Covey Price Performance

Shares of FC opened at $40.23 on Thursday. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $534.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,830,000 after buying an additional 87,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after buying an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 509,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

