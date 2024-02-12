Franklin Electric (FELE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $99.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $107.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $36,997,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 421,342 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 168,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,632.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,370,000 after buying an additional 115,073 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

