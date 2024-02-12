Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.13

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 112691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLJP. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,082,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,573,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 778.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,478,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after buying an additional 1,310,634 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,954,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,606,000 after buying an additional 1,297,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,930,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,162,000 after buying an additional 993,240 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

