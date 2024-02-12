fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Up 6.6%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 2,508,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 11,117,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

In other news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other fuboTV news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at $163,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in fuboTV by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

