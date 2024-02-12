Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.60

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.60 and last traded at C$12.50, with a volume of 561416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.81.
Separately, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.
In related news, Director Erin Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.34, for a total transaction of C$124,080.00. In related news, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 50,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$400,000.00. Also, Director Erin Brown sold 12,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.34, for a total value of C$124,080.00. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.
