Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $460.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $471.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $451.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.66.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 166.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Bressler sold 6,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.97, for a total value of $2,686,854.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,973,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,369 shares of company stock valued at $6,324,321 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

