GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) vs. 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Head to Head Analysis

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Free Report) and 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GBT Technologies and 1847’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies -1,148.07% N/A -3,710.98% 1847 -21.49% -1,352.73% -24.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GBT Technologies and 1847’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $1.20 million 0.72 $5.32 million N/A N/A 1847 $48.93 million 0.04 -$10.16 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

GBT Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1847.

GBT Technologies has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1847 has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of 1847 shares are held by institutional investors. 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of 1847 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GBT Technologies and 1847, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

1847 beats GBT Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company also offers IT consulting services; and sells electronic products. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

