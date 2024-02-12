Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

GBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Generation Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen cut Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Generation Bio by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 406,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 170,343 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Generation Bio by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Generation Bio by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

