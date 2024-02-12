Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 3.6%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Global Blue Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 198.32%. The company had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Blue Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Global Blue Group by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 256,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 60,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.