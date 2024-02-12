Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Down 3.6%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 198.32%. The company had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
