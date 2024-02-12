Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of GBLI opened at $29.45 on Thursday. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $398.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.48.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
