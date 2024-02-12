Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.32

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 730277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
