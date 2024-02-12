Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.32

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 730277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOTZ. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2,677.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

