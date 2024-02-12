Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $133.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.01. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth $1,952,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at $387,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

