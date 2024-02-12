Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $133.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.01. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.
Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education
In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.
About Grand Canyon Education
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
