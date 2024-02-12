Grand Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.4% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 10,544.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after buying an additional 1,347,999 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,300,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after buying an additional 96,714 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,162,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,691,000 after buying an additional 22,403 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 788,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after buying an additional 96,551 shares during the period. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 688,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 53,082 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFAR stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $705.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $23.27.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

