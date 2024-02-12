Grand Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $70.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.