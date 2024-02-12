Grand Wealth Management LLC Has $231,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of DFSE stock opened at $31.06 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

