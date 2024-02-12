Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Purchased by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 141,348 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock comprises 2.0% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 1.14% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,935,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 849,506 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,932,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,342,000 after purchasing an additional 681,179 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after acquiring an additional 404,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,507. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $576.18 million, a P/E ratio of -14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

