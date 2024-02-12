Greenleaf Trust Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,158,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after purchasing an additional 491,994 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $122.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $153.43.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

