Greenleaf Trust Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 469,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,242,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 894,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $91,950,000 after buying an additional 157,592 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 38,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $172.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $275.97 billion, a PE ratio of 331.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.95 and its 200 day moving average is $123.45. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

