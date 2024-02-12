Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,682,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,240,419. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

