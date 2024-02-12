Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.30

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$103.30 and last traded at C$103.00, with a volume of 10325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$101.34.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The company has a market cap of C$949.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.38.

In other news, Director Grant Cameron Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.50, for a total value of C$815,000.00. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

