Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

HRMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

