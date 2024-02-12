Hasbro (HAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Hasbro to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HAS opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hasbro has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 35.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $83,133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 64.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,411,000 after purchasing an additional 743,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $35,825,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

