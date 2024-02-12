Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Hawkins Price Performance

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.15. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,272,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,098,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 177,318 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 26,066.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 167,089 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 284.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 102,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

