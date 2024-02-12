HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 99.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

RCI Hospitality stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.77. The stock had a trading volume of 37,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,587. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

