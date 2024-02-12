Head-To-Head Analysis: Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Steel Connect and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect 8.43% 45.50% 5.35% Uber Technologies 5.06% 18.95% 5.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.2% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Steel Connect shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect $179.07 million 0.31 $15.61 million $0.63 14.10 Uber Technologies $37.28 billion 3.89 $1.89 billion $0.86 81.98

This table compares Steel Connect and Uber Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Uber Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Steel Connect. Steel Connect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uber Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Steel Connect has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Steel Connect and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A Uber Technologies 0 2 26 0 2.93

Uber Technologies has a consensus target price of $68.06, suggesting a potential downside of 4.30%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Steel Connect on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. The company provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers warehousing and inventory management services; and software licenses, maintenance, and support services. Further, the company offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services. The Delivery segment allows to search for and discover restaurants to grocery, alcohol, convenience, and other retails; order a meal or other items; and Uber direct, a white-label Delivery-as-a-Service for retailers and restaurants, as well as advertising. The Freight segment manages transportation and logistics network, which connects shippers and carriers in digital marketplace including carriers upfronts, pricing, and shipment booking; and provides on-demand platform to automate logistics end-to-end transactions for small-and medium-sized business to global enterprises. Uber Technologies, Inc. was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

