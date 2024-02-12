Head to Head Contrast: Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western New England Bancorp pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $14.98 million 1.95 $2.48 million $0.81 14.16 Western New England Bancorp $78.81 million 2.21 $15.07 million $0.70 11.47

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Western New England Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 12.30% 4.88% 0.55% Western New England Bancorp 13.45% 6.47% 0.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ottawa Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Western New England Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Western New England Bancorp has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.60%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Ottawa Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Ottawa Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ottawa Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, non-residential real estate, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, consumer direct, and purchased auto loans; business and construction loans; motor vehicle, home improvement, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity and small personal credit lines; mortgage loans; and student loans. The company also provides cash management solutions, such as remote deposit capture, automated clearing house/payroll direct deposit, and merchant services, as well as commercial leasing services. In addition, it offers notary, lamination, night depository, document faxing, money gift envelopes, safe deposit boxes, and coin counting, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital banking services. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Ottawa, Illinois.

About Western New England Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts. It also offers residential real estate loans, including first mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines, and secured by one-to-four family residential properties; commercial and industrial loans, such as letters of credit, revolving lines of credit, working capital, equipment financing, and term loans; commercial mortgage loans; construction and land development loans; home equity loans comprising home equity revolving loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile, spa and pool, collateral, and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management, overdraft and safe deposit facility, and night deposit services. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

