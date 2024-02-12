Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $53.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92.

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

