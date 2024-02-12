Headlands Technologies LLC Has $108,000 Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 31,481 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TRIP. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BTIG Research raised Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

