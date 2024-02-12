Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $115,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $47.87 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

