Headlands Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 703.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,217 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 2,283,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 816,070 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $9.65 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

