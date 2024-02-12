Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 5,306 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,916,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,929,000 after purchasing an additional 922,301 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,591,000 after purchasing an additional 136,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.0 %

TECH stock opened at $67.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Stephens cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.



