Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after buying an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pool by 82.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,866,000 after buying an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $63,689,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,530,000 after buying an additional 162,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Pool by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.80.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $386.65 on Monday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $405.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.09.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.