Hedera (HBAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35.25 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $2.67 billion and approximately $35.25 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,667,358,352 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,667,358,352.23811 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07725223 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 214 active market(s) with $35,847,470.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

