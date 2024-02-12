Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$26.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

Shares of HRX opened at C$18.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.55. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$12.52 and a 12-month high of C$18.23. The stock has a market cap of C$607.38 million, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of C$163.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$148.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.01002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

Featured Articles

