Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HSY. Stephens initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Get Hershey alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $195.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.04. Hershey has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Hershey by 1,525.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $79,782,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Hershey by 396.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.