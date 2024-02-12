Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $210.00 at Barclays

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HSY. TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.57. 1,928,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,880. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hershey has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.04.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

