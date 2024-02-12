HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $26.96. 1,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,829. The stock has a market cap of $468.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

