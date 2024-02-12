HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $26.96. 1,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,829. The stock has a market cap of $468.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on HTBI
Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HomeTrust Bancshares
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Simpson Manufacturing stock doubled in value; It can double again
Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.