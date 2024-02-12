HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on February 29th

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HTBI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.00. 3,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,907. The company has a market cap of $469.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTBI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,537,000 after acquiring an additional 191,524 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 394.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 72,601 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 121.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 31.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 46,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $939,000. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

