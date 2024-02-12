Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.90. The company had a trading volume of 78,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,417. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.63 and a fifty-two week high of $230.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

