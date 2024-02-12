Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,062 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $77.16 during midday trading on Monday. 413,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.234 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

