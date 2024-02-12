Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Has $214,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,250 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.05. The stock had a trading volume of 401,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,973. The firm has a market cap of $212.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $108.78.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

