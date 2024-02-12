Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Has $415,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 96.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 126,133 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.84. 1,740,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,504,543. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.41. The company has a market cap of $321.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

