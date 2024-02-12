Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Invests $782,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IJJ traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.61. 47,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,546. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $115.39. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

