Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New $487,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $276.43. 96,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,141. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.39 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

