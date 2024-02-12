Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company
In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $8.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $731.81. 1,068,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $620.02 and its 200-day moving average is $581.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $745.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.93%.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
