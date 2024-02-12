Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,752 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.23. 271,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,229. The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $250.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.69 and a 200 day moving average of $209.34.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

