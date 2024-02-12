Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 19,825 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.77. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $190.83 and a 52-week high of $285.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

