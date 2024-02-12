Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Sells 5,089,085 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 5.9% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $940,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,882 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,997. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

